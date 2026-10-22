90 Rewari govt schools fail drinking water lab tests, Bawal block worst hit

Samples of water taken from nearly 90 government schools in Rewari district have been found non-potable, raising doubts about the quality of drinking water being consumed by schoolchildren.

In all, there are 639 government schools in the district.

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As many as 61 of the 90 schools whose water samples failed in the laboratory tests are located in the Bawal block, 10 in Nahar block and four in Jatusana block of the district.

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It may be pertinent to mention here that water samples taken from all 107 government schools in Khol block of the district were found drinkable.

Nonetheless, the district administrative officers maintain that the water samples had been collected by the school authorities and not by the Public Health and Engineering Department.

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"Fresh sampling of drinking water being supplied to the schools will be carried out by the officials concerned of the Public Health and Engineering Department. If the fresh samples of water are found non-potable, effective measures will be taken to ensure the supply of clean water at all schools in the district," Rewari ADC Rahul Modi told The Tribune.

As per official sources, samples of drinking water were taken from the government schools in the district recently. The samples were sent for laboratory examination to test the quality of water. The lab-test report revealed that the samples of water taken from 90 schools were undrinkable.

Sources maintain that the level of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) was found higher than the permissible limit in several water samples.

The sources pointed out that the students of certain government schools are dependent on borewells or hand-pumps due to non-availability of proper drinking water connections of the Public Health Department.

"There are no water-filters and purifiers at some schools, while these equipment are lying non-functional in several other schools," they added.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, the officers of the Education Department swung into action and directed the officials concerned to take effective steps in this regard.

The Deputy District Education Officer, who is the Nodal Officer (Education) for Rewari district, has written to the Block Education Officers of Bawal, Jatusana, Nahar and Rewari blocks, directing them to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water in the schools under their respective jurisdictions.

"Drinking water connections of the Public Health and Engineering Department must be obtained at the earliest in the schools which do not have these connections as yet and where the water is non-potable. The schools which have these connections but the water has been found non-potable should get their storage tanks cleaned. The schools for which water-testing has not been carried out so far should get it done forthwith," states the letter by the DDEO-cum-Nodal Officer.