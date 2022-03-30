90-year-old priest found dead in Gurugram temple with his throat slit

Gurugram, March 30
A 90-year-old priest was found dead at a local temple in Kadarpur area here, police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, when the locals went to the temple to offer prayers in the morning, they found the priest lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit.
The police reached the spot with a forensic team and are investigating, they said.
Govind Das had been priest in the temple for the past 35 years, they said.
The incident created a sense of panic among the locals.
Neeraj Kumar, a villager said, "The area is getting unsafe day by day and there is no fear of police. The priest was killed in the temple and this has left us all hurt and horrified. We want strict action."
Station House Officer, Sector 65 police station, Deepak Kumar, said, "We are investigating the matter but have not got any clue about the incident so far."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster
Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote aga...
Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent
The decision will benefit over 1.16 crore central government...
BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Manish Sisodia
BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Delhi CM's ...
Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday
Another spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to...