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Home / Haryana / 90-year-old Sirsa man sees five generations of his family

90-year-old Sirsa man sees five generations of his family

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:03 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Banwari Lal Budania with his family at his residence in Nejia Khera village.
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A 90-year-old man from Nezia Khera village in Sirsa district is celebrating a rare family milestone. Chaudhary Banwarilal Budania has become a great-great-great-grandfather after his great great-great-granddaughter Deepali Budania Jhorar gave birth to a baby girl on October 28.

The newborn’s arrival has brought happiness to the entire family, but the proudest person is Banwarilal himself. He says he feels blessed to have seen five generations after him and four generations before him.

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His two sons, Prabhu Ram and Radheshyam Budania, have also become great-grandfathers, while his three great-grandsons Satbir, Jaiveer and Neeraj are now grandfathers.

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The family said it had welcomed a baby after a gap of 21 years. Deepali gave birth to the girl five years after her marriage.

The family also remembered Banwarilal’s wife, Shanti Devi, who passed away around 18 months ago. They said she would have shared the joy of becoming a great-great-great-grandmother.

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Deepali and her husband, Sohan Lal Jhorar, said the arrival of their daughter became even more special when they saw the happiness on Banwarilal’s face.

Banwarilal’s family includes two sons, two daughters-in-law, three grandsons, three granddaughters-in-law, one daughter, two great-grandsons and three great-great-granddaughters.

For the 90-year-old, the new arrival is not just a reason to celebrate but a precious moment of witnessing generations of his family grow before his eyes, said a family member.

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