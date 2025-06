Advertisement

According to information, the joint teams had seized 9,000 bags of subsidised urea being transported and stocked illegally. The police had registered 10 FIRs under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The Agriculture Department has collected the samples and will send them to laboratories to ascertain its quality. If the quality is found satisfactory, it will be auctioned.

Officials said as urea gains moisture, it can’t be stored for long.

“We are making efforts to auction the subsidised grade urea seized in the district,” said Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Yamunanagar.

It has been alleged that owners of a number of plywood factories were using subsidised urea to prepare glue.

A bag of subsidised agriculture-grade urea costs Rs 266.50 whereas technical grade urea costs between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per bag.