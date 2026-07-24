92% fair price shops verified in Haryana

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has completed the verification of around 92 per cent of fair price shops (ration depots) across the state as part of a state-wide exercise, which aims to ensure that only genuine licence holders are operating the public distribution system.

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As per the officials, the verification drive, which was launched to identify irregularities such as fake operators, unauthorised persons running depots, suspended licence holders and cases where depot owners have died, has covered 6,805 out of a total of 7,417 fair price shops across the state.

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The official data says, verification of the remaining 612 depots is pending at different administrative levels, including Food and Supplies Inspectors, Assistant Food and Supplies Officers (AFSOs) and District Food and Supplies Controllers (DFSCs).

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The sources in the department say, the department initiated the state-wide exercise after reports that in several cases ration depots were being operated by persons other than the original licence holders. Some depots continued to be run by relatives or other persons even after the death of the original licence holder without informing the department. There were also allegations that some licence holders had informally transferred their depots to others.

Seven districts including Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Panchkula, Rohtak and Sirsa have achieved 100 percent verification of all their fair price shops, said the data. Bhiwani has completed verification of 99.4 per cent of its depots, while Fatehabad at 99.7 per cent, Kurukshetra at 99.1 per cent, Kaithal at 99 per cent, Faridabad at 98.9 per cent, Jhajjar at 98.6 per cent, Gurugram and Rewari at 97.3 per cent each, Jind and Panipat at 96.8 percent each, Nuh at 96.4 per cent, Palwal at 95.8 per cent, and Hisar and Yamunanagar at 94.7 per cent each.

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Department officials claimed the remaining cases are expected to be completed in a couple of days, after which the department will initiate action wherever violations are found.

“We have completed verification of all 518 fair price shops in Karnal district. The purpose behind this exercise is to ensure that only genuine persons are operating the depots,” said Mukesh Kumar, DFSC, Karnal.