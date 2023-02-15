Rs 93 lakh recovery imposed on three private firms in Rewari

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, February 14

An inquiry conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) SR Patil has found three private firms guilty of not complying with the terms and conditions laid down in the tenders floated by the Rewari Municipal Council (RMC) for the maintenance of over 26 parks in the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) residential Sectors 1, 3 and 4.

Sources said a total recovery of Rs 93.84 lakh had been imposed on the firms for the lapses. Out of the amount, Rs 52.55 lakh belong to 13 parks in Sector 3, Rs 24.40 lakh for eight parks in Sector 3 and Rs 16.89 lakh for five parks in Sector 1.

It has also been recommended in the inquiry report that security deposit of all firms be put on hold and it be released only after the permission of the district administration while pending works regarding the maintenance of the parks be carried out under the supervision of the residents welfare associations (RWAs) of the sectors.

The inquiry was assigned to the ADC by Deputy Commissioner Ashok Garg on getting complaints against the firms from the RWAs.

“As per complaints, the firms failed to depute grass cutters, gardners and sweepers in the parks as was mentioned in the conditions of tender leading to poor cleanliness and maintenance of the parks. During the inquiry, the ADC along with the representatives of the RWAs visited the parks and found gardeners/sweepers absent there while the payment for their work was made in the record,” said the sources.

The sources claimed swings and benches were also found broken in several parks during the spot inspection. Separate tenders for the maintenance of all 26 parks were floated by the Rewari Municipal Council (RMC) during the past one-and-half year.

Garg said Rs 93.84 lakh would be recovered from the firms while strict action would also be taken against those RMC officials who made illegal payments.

The sources said the inquiry report was also placed at the District Grievances And Redressal Committee held here on Monday. While chairing the meeting, Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak directed the district authorities to hand over all parks to the RWA concerned.

“Recovery has been imposed on the firms and further action will also be taken against them as per norms,” he said.