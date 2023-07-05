93 liquor zones fail to find bidders

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 4

Even after 10 rounds of bidding, from June 11 to July 3, 93 liquor zones are waiting for bidders across the state. Each zone comprises two liquor vends. Due to non-auctioning of liquor shops, the government is losing revenue worth crores of rupees, said the sources in the Excise and Taxation Department.

High reserve price I could not get a liquor zone of my choice due to the high reserve price, while the expected earning will not be enough to meet expenses. A liquor contractor

The state has 1,188 liquor zones, of which 1,095 have been auctioned successfully till Monday, while the remaining are yet to be auctioned. As many as 28 zones were auctioned on Monday, the sources added.

As many as 11 liquor zones are yet to be auctioned in Ambala district, while 13 zones are waiting for bidders in Sirsa district, three in Faridabad district, two each in Fatehabad and Palwal districts, one each in Rewari and Rohtak districts, six in Gurugram district, seven each in Jagadhri and Kurukshetra district, four in Jind district, five in Kaithal district, nine in Karnal district, 12 in Panchkula district and five each in Panipat and Sonepat districts, said a senior official of the department.

High reserve prices quoted for these shops are being cited as the reason behind the failure in auctioning them. Those willing to purchase zones are demanding the government to reduce the prices so that they can purchase them easily.