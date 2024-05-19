94 illegal water connections snapped in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 18

The Public Health Engineering Department, Yamunanagar, has started a drive to stop water scarcity in rural areas by snapping unauthorised water connections.

Besides, the other purpose of this drive is to stop the outbreak of diarrhoea in the rainy season as there is water leakage due to illegal connections which leads to supply of contaminated water in houses.

“Most of these unauthorised water connections are made by untrained persons/plumbers leaving leakage in pipes at connection installation points. The leakage leads to contamination of water supply in houses during the rainy season,” said said JE Dharambir Singh Rathi

According to information, teams of the department, under the supervision of Junior Engineer Dharambir Singh Rathi of the Public Health Engineering Department snapped 94 unauthorised water connections in Kot Basawa Singh village, Kot Sarkari village and Pheruwala village of the district in the past three days.

“Our teams have snapped 42 unauthorised water connections in Kot Basawa Singh village and Majri of Kot Basawa Singh village, 30 connections in Kot Sarkari village and 22 connections in Pheruwala village,” said JE Dharambir Singh Rathi.

According to information, the department authorities were receiving complaints from gram panchayats and residents of the villages that some villagers were illegally drawing water for kitchen gardens and other non-domestic use.

“The water pressure becomes very low in our taps due to theft of water,” alleged a resident of a village.

JE Dharambir Singh Rathi said that in order to check the illegal water connections, the department had started a drive.

“Most of these unauthorised water connections are made by untrained persons/plumbers leaving leakage in pipes at connection installation points. The leakage leads to contamination of water supply in houses during the rainy season. Therefore, we have started a drive to snap unauthorised water connections to stop artificial water scarcity in houses and prevent the outbreak of diarrhoea in the rainy season,” said JE Dharambir Singh Rathi.

He said if any person was found reconnecting snapped connections, the department would take legal action against him.

