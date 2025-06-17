DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / 940 challaned for violation of five traffic rules in Kurukshetra

940 challaned for violation of five traffic rules in Kurukshetra

People can still be seen flouting norms with impunity in the district
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An SHO (Traffic) issues challan to a motorcyclist for violation of traffic rules in Kurukshetra.
Advertisement

As part of a special drive focusing on violations of traffic rules, the Kurukshetra police have issued over 940 challans to violators during the first half of this month. Though special campaign has been launched to check violations and awareness camps are being regularly held to raise awareness about traffic rules, people can still be seen flouting norms with impunity in the district.

Advertisement

The special drive was launched by the police on the directions of Ambala Range IG Pankaj Nain to tighten the noose around traffic norm violators with a special focus on the five rules that include driving without a high security registration plate, triple riding, using black films on window panes of vehicles and creating noise pollution by modifying Bullet motorcycle silencer.

As per the Kurukshetra police, 947 challans were issued under five violations. Of the total challans, 470 were issued for driving without pattern number plate/without HSRP number plate, 39 for drunk driving, 318 for triple riding on two-wheelers, 49 for using black film on vehicles and 71 for creating noise pollution from Bullet motorcycle silencer. Besides, 2,310 drivers were challaned for other traffic violations during this period.

Advertisement

39 fined for drunk driving

Of the total challans, 470 were issued for driving without pattern number plate/without High Security Registration Plate, 39 for drunk driving, 318 for triple riding on two-wheelers, 49 for using black film on vehicles and 71 for creating noise pollution from modified Bullet motorcycle silencer. Besides, 2,310 drivers were challaned for other traffic violations during the first half of June.

Advertisement

As per Kurukshetra police spokesperson, "Special campaigns are organised continuously to make drivers and the general public aware of the traffic rules. It is often seen that drivers ignore traffic rules by using vehicles with number plates without pattern/high security registration plate (HSRP), driving under the influence of alcohol, driving bikes without silencers and using black films on four-wheelers. This campaign will continue in the coming days."

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitish Agarwal said, “This campaign has been launched by the district police with an aim of ensuring compliance of the traffic rules, curbing use of illegal vehicles and preventing road accidents. On one hand, road accidents are on the rise due to non-compliance of traffic rules by drivers and on the other, miscreants take advantage of it. Directions have been issued to all Station House Officers (SHOs) and the traffic police in-charge to take action against drivers who do not follow rules.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts