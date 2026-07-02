DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 95% enumeration forms distributed across Haryana, CEO dismisses deletion rumours

95% enumeration forms distributed across Haryana, CEO dismisses deletion rumours

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:16 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas on Wednesday dismissed social media reports claiming large-scale deletion of voters’ names from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026, calling them misleading and baseless.

Advertisement

He said the Election Commission of India aims to ensure that every eligible citizen is enrolled while preventing the inclusion of ineligible persons. During the enumeration phase, underway from June 15 to July 14, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are distributing enumeration forms to all existing voters. Those who submit the signed form will be included in the preliminary electoral roll without having to furnish any additional documents.

Advertisement

Sreenivas clarified that a voter’s name may be considered for deletion only in specific cases, including duplicate registrations, death, permanent migration, untraceable voters or refusal to sign the enumeration form. Any such action will be taken only after local verification and following the prescribed procedure.

Advertisement

He said voters can also submit forms through an adult family member or online. During the claims and objections period from July 21 to August 20, eligible citizens can seek inclusion through Form-6 or corrections through Form-8.

As of 2 pm on July 1, 95.09% of enumeration forms had been distributed across Haryana, while 32.66% had been digitised. The CEO urged citizens to ignore rumours and complete the process within the deadline.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts