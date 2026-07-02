95% enumeration forms distributed across Haryana, CEO dismisses deletion rumours

Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas on Wednesday dismissed social media reports claiming large-scale deletion of voters’ names from the electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026, calling them misleading and baseless.

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He said the Election Commission of India aims to ensure that every eligible citizen is enrolled while preventing the inclusion of ineligible persons. During the enumeration phase, underway from June 15 to July 14, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are distributing enumeration forms to all existing voters. Those who submit the signed form will be included in the preliminary electoral roll without having to furnish any additional documents.

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Sreenivas clarified that a voter’s name may be considered for deletion only in specific cases, including duplicate registrations, death, permanent migration, untraceable voters or refusal to sign the enumeration form. Any such action will be taken only after local verification and following the prescribed procedure.

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He said voters can also submit forms through an adult family member or online. During the claims and objections period from July 21 to August 20, eligible citizens can seek inclusion through Form-6 or corrections through Form-8.

As of 2 pm on July 1, 95.09% of enumeration forms had been distributed across Haryana, while 32.66% had been digitised. The CEO urged citizens to ignore rumours and complete the process within the deadline.