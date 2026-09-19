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Home / Haryana / 95 km in 63 minutes, night sortie: Haryana donor saves four lives

95 km in 63 minutes, night sortie: Haryana donor saves four lives

Organs rushed to Delhi, Chandimandir from Rohtak after migrant worker’s family consented to donation

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Manikant Mishra
Ravinder Saini
New Delhi/Chandigarh/Rohtak, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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A team of doctors with donated organs at PGIMS, Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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The organs of a brain-dead road accident victim from Rohtak were transported through road and air roues on Thursday, with his heart and liver being sent to Delhi via a 95-km green corridor in 63 minutes, one kidney retained at the PGIMS, Rohtak, and another flown by an Army helicopter to Chandimandir during a night sortie, giving four critically ill patients a fresh chance at life.

The life-saving chain began after Munna Das, 40, a migrant worker from Bihar, was declared brain-dead at the PGIMS on Thursday. He had suffered severe head injuries in a road accident near Ranbir Chowk, Rohtak, on September 12.

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After counselling, his family consented to organ donation despite their loss.

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The organs were allocated through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, North, and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Haryana.

“One kidney was allocated to the PGIMS, Rohtak, while the second kidney was sent to Army Hospital, Chandimandir. The liver and heart were allocated to hospitals in Delhi,” said Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

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A green corridor was created from Rohtak towards Delhi for the transportation of the organs, with about 300 police personnel from Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh and Delhi deployed to ensure uninterrupted movement.

On Thursday evening, a donor heart was retrieved at 7.20 pm at the PGIMS for a B-positive recipient at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi.

The ambulance left Rohtak at 7.40 pm and reached the Delhi hospital at 8.43 pm, covering 95 km in 63 minutes under an inter-state green corridor coordinated by the Haryana and Delhi Police.

The recipient hospital had been alerted through the NOTTO network at 8.50 am. Doctors confirmed a suitable recipient at 9.55 am and formal allocation was completed at 12.03 pm.

The transplant team travelled from Delhi to Rohtak earlier in the day, reaching the PGIMS at 4.34 pm.

A different mode of transport was used for the second kidney. An Army helicopter landed at the Baba Mastnath helipad in Asthal Bohar to airlift the organ to Command Hospital, Chandimandir. According to Western Command, its Army Aviation Squadron carried out the night mission, enabling doctors to successfully transplant the kidney into a serving soldier. The movement was facilitated through a secure green corridor coordinated by the civil administration.

Command Hospital has emerged as a major organ retrieval and transplant centre in the region. The hospital recently handled the donation of organs from Sanju Gurjar, 30-year-old wife of a serving soldier and daughter of a veteran, whose organs were allocated to hospitals in Delhi and Rohtak as well as retained at Chandimandir.

The hospital also recently retrieved lungs for the first time after the family of a junior commissioned officer, declared brain-dead following a stroke while deployed at 16,000 feet in Ladakh, donated his organs.

The Rohtak donation highlighted the complex coordination involved in organ transplantation, with a single donor helping four recipients through a combination of road and air transport.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal appreciated the efforts of the medical, transplant and police teams involved in the organ donation and transportation process.

Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal said, "Truly, what this poor migrant worker's family has accomplished is something even the rich cannot achieve. The PGIMS salutes this family." (With inputs from Vijay Mohan)

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