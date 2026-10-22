95% power workers protest in Panipat, Sonepat

Power supply has been disrupted in Sonepat and Panipat districts.

In Panipat, almost 91 percent of employees of Power Corporation went on strike on Wednesday midnight. Due to the ongoing strike of the power employees the power supply was affected after the Babarpur feeder developed a technical snag and the entire area, including several villages, faced black at 1 pm.

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According to officials, power supply was disrupted on a total of 19 11-kV feeders and seven 33-kV feeders. During the day, the 132-kV feeder at Samalkha was also disrupted, affecting power supply in the area. According to information, of the total 1,452 employees, including regular, contractual and HKRN staff, 1,307 went on strike.

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In Sonepat, the situation turned tense as striking employees sabotaged power supply cables in the Gannaur area. They damaged cables on the Badshahi Road, Kheri Gurjar, Ahulana and Udeshipur feeders, causing a blackout in the area.

FIRs have been lodged against the people for sabotaging the power cables at the Gannaur police station, said Maninder Kadyan, Superintending Engineer, Sonepat Circle. More than 95 percent of employees in the Sonepat circle went on strike on Thursday, he added.

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Meanwhile, The Haryana Power Generation Engineers Association (HPGEA) has condemned and opposed the orders passed by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) regarding parallel licensing in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

In solidarity, the HPGEA has extended its full moral support to the Haryana Power Engineers Association (HPEA) and the Haryana Bijli Karmchari and Engineers Sanyukta Sangharsh Morcha (HBKESSM).

A mass meeting and indicative protest was organised today at 11 am in front of the administrative buildings of the HPGCL power plants and offices. Ravinder Yadav, zonal president, said keeping in view the larger interest of the people of Haryana, the HPGEA had decided not to participate in the strike, ensuring uninterrupted power generation and supply across the state.

Although the HPGEA was not striking, it extended moral support to the HPEA on all fronts and registered its indicative protest against the decision of the HERC, he added.