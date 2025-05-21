95 rice mills to get Rs 3.14-crore bonus for timely delivery

Recognising efficient performance in the rice procurement process, the Haryana Government has approved a bonus of Rs 3.14 crore for 95 rice mills that delivered Custom Milled Rice (CMR) to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) within the stipulated period ending March 15, 2025.

“This step is part of the government’s continued efforts to encourage efficiency in the procurement process, ensure food security and maintain a seamless supply chain,” said an official from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

The state will disburse Rs 15 per quintal in bonus, in addition to the regular milling charges, to millers who met the deadline. “The state government has approved a bonus of Rs 15 per quintal... for those rice millers who delivered their complete CMR to FCI within the stipulated period,” confirmed Anil Kumar, DFSC Karnal. “We have received the official communication from the Directorate and the bonus will be disbursed to the eligible millers shortly.”

Among the 95 beneficiaries, 40 mills are linked to the Food, Civil Supplies Department, 36 with HAFED, and 19 with the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC). By district, Yamunanagar led the tally with 51 mills, followed by Ambala (25), Karnal (7), Panchkula and Kurukshetra (5 each), and one each in Kaithal and Fatehabad.

The bonus will be disbursed as follows: Rs 1.26 crore by the Food, Civil Supplies Dept, Rs 63.14 lakh by HAFED Panchkula and Rs 1.25 crore by HSWC Panchkula.

Officials believe this incentive will encourage accountability and set a benchmark for timely CMR delivery in the state’s rice milling sector.