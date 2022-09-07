964 arrested under special drive to check illegal activities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

As part of a special day-long drive “Operation Akraman-II”, the state police conducted raids and arrested 964 accused by lodging 710 FIRs under various sections of the IPC, NDPS, Arms and the Excise Act.

Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal said the drive was aimed at taking effective action against criminals, put a check on street crime, illegal weapons and to unearth illegal arms and liquor as well as narcotics.

“We wish to create fear of law among criminals and anti-social elements in all districts by raiding their streets/houses without leaving a scope for them to escape,” he added.

According to the reports received from field units, about 3,500 police personnel in 645 teams raided a number of locations. During the raids, the teams also arrested 45 proclaimed offenders and 34 bail jumpers.

At 116, the maximum accused were arrested in Panipat district, followed by 108 in Gurugram and 102 in Ambala. Similarly, maximum number of proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers (24) were arrested from Sonepat district, followed by Panipat (nine).

Operation Akraman