97 lost, stolen phones recovered in Palwal

Palwal, May 5
The cybercrime cell of the district police traced 97 mobile phones stolen and missing since January 1 this year, with a total market value of around Rs 17 lakh.
Revealing this, a police spokesperson said in April alone, the police were able to trace 23 mobile phones valued at Rs 4 lakh. The phones were returned to their rightful owners at the office of the Additional SP, Jasleen Kaur.
The department has requested that residents take necessary precautions to safeguard their phones as they can be used for criminal or anti-social activities. The police have advised that any theft of mobile phone be promptly reported to them to aid in their recovery.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri
5 Army personnel were killed and a major was injured on Frid...
Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser
Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...