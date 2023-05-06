97 lost, stolen phones recovered in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 5

The cybercrime cell of the district police traced 97 mobile phones stolen and missing since January 1 this year, with a total market value of around Rs 17 lakh.

Revealing this, a police spokesperson said in April alone, the police were able to trace 23 mobile phones valued at Rs 4 lakh. The phones were returned to their rightful owners at the office of the Additional SP, Jasleen Kaur.

The department has requested that residents take necessary precautions to safeguard their phones as they can be used for criminal or anti-social activities. The police have advised that any theft of mobile phone be promptly reported to them to aid in their recovery.