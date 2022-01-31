Covid-19: 98% Faridabad residents fully vaccinated

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 30

With around 36.03 lakh persons jabbed with the Covid vaccine so far, the percentage of the residents getting jabbed with both the doses has reached 98 per cent in the district.

The vaccination drive that was launched a year ago had targeted to fully vaccinate the residents by December-end. But there are 33,336 persons who are yet to get the second dose, according to officials of the Health Department.

Though the total targeted population (eligible) is 15,81,411, this figure may be updated in view of the data from the revised voters list, prolonging the drive, according to sources in the department. Describing the delay in achieving the target as a result of certain technical issues and lack of interest on part of the beneficiaries, an official said that the remaining two per cent of the population is expected to be covered within a few days.

Claiming that the drive to provide vaccination to teenaged persons (15 to 18 years) and the booster dose is likely to prove a wall against infection threat, Civil Surgeon Dr Vinay Gupta said that vaccination was being provided at as many as 75 sites including educational institutions on a daily basis. He said while more than 20.41 lakh have been jabbed with the first dose, as many as 15.48 lakh have got the second dose.

Adding that 13,700 booster doses were already provided, he said that as many as 41,000 youngsters (15 to 18 years) have got the first dose against the target of 59,500.

This target, he said, might be revised as more youths are added to this category each month. He said many of those not jabbed for the second dose could be due to the floating or migratory nature of the population. He said the department had been trying constantly to reach those whose second dose was due.

Meanwhile, the district reported 222 new cases on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 4,320. With one death in the past 24 hours and 211 persons hospitalised, the infection rate has slipped to 8.75 per cent from 38.19 per cent a week ago.