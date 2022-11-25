98 posts of patwari vacant, work hit in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 24

Karnal district is facing an acute shortage of patwaris due to which not only revenue-related works, but other responsibilities assigned to them are being adversely affected.

Lone officIAL looking after 8 villages The patwaris are overburdened and have to look after additional villages along with the ones already assigned to them due to which residents have to face a lot of inconvenience. On an average, one patwari is looking after eight villages across the district

There are 153 patwar circles for 436 villages in the district. Of the 153 posts sanctioned, 98 are lying vacant. Only 55 patwaris are looking after 436 villages, Karnal city and other towns, Gharaunda, Indri, Taraori, Nilokheri, Nissing and Assandh, of the district.

Karnal tehsil has 38 patwar circles, of which 23 are lying vacant. Similarly, 10 out of 14 in the Nissing sub-tehsil, 14 out of 20 in the Indri tehsil area, five out of 12 in Nilokheri tehsil, eight out of 11 in the Nigdhu sub-tehsil area, 15 out of 22 in the Gharaunda tehsil area, 18 out of 27 in the Assandh tehsil area, five out of nine in the Ballah sub-tehsil area are yet to be filled.

As per officials, apart from doing revenue-related works such as girdwari, jama-

bandi, maintaining revenue records, recovery, mutation, a patwari has to do works of other departments, including caste verification, verification of crops registered on Meri Fasal Mera Byora and floor survey, etc.

“I went to patwar circle last week to get my work done, but was told that patwari has the additional charge of three villages and I have to come after two to three days. I went again and again, but it is still pending,” said Naresh Kumar, a resident of the Nissing area.

“The shortage of patwaris is affecting the work badly, particularly in rural areas. The government should fill all vacant posts,” said Shamsher Singh Gogi, Congress MLA from Assandh.

“We are making efforts to ensure services to people with the existing staff members. We have sent a demand to fill the vacant posts to the government. We are hopeful the vacant posts will be filled soon,” said Shaym Lal, District Revenue Officer.