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Home / Haryana / 98-year-old Shanti Bai takes literacy test in Sirsa

98-year-old Shanti Bai takes literacy test in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:55 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Education officials honour Shanti Bai in Sirsa.
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Age did not stop 98-year-old Shanti Bai from taking a step towards education. The resident of Rania appeared for the ULLAS assessment test at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Rania on Sunday, inspiring other learners at the examination centre. Around 35 learners appeared for the test at the centre.

The literacy assessment was conducted across Sirsa district for non-literate people aged 15 years and above. As many as 295 government schools were turned into examination centres, where tests were held from morning to evening.

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A total of 44,512 learners have registered for the programme in the district. Of these, 23,911 have already appeared for the assessment. On Sunday, around 3,100 people took the test, with 3,050 clearing it. The participation of learners above 50 was particularly encouraging. Those who clear the examination will receive certificates from the Education Department.

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The ULLAS programme aims to provide basic literacy and numeracy skills to people aged 15 and above who did not get an opportunity to learn earlier. The programme focuses on helping learners read, write and perform basic calculations needed in everyday life.

Principal Inderjit Kaur Saini congratulated the learners, while Block Education Officer Raj Kumar Arora and District Coordinator Sudhir Kumar encouraged them. ULLAS coordinators Lalita, Sandeep Sachdeva, Ravinder and Nidhi Mehta honoured Shanti Bai with a memento.

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District ULLAS Nodal Officer PD Beniwal and Harish Chawla inspected examination centres at Rangri Khera, Dhingtania, Bakrianwali and Gudiakhera.

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