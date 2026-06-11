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Home / Haryana / 99 children treated successfully for clubfoot in Haryana's Sirsa

99 children treated successfully for clubfoot in Haryana's Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:44 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Doctors, hospital staff and patients participate in an awareness programme on World Clubfoot Day at Civil Hospital, Sirsa.
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Marking World Clubfoot Day, the District Civil Hospital in Sirsa organised a special awareness programme on Thursday in collaboration with Anushka Foundation to educate people about clubfoot, a congenital condition in which a child is born with twisted or inward-turned feet.

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Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep said an early diagnosis and treatment could help children with clubfoot lead completely normal lives. He urged parents not to ignore the condition and seek medical advice soon after birth.

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He said the treatment for clubfoot was provided free of cost every Tuesday at the Civil Hospital. Orthopaedic specialist Dr Kamal Beniwal treats affected children using a specialised casting technique, while Anushka Foundation provides special shoes and braces free of cost.

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“Till now, 99 children have been successfully treated at the hospital and are living normal, active lives,” Dr Sandeep said.

Sharing details of the National Child Health Programme (RBSK), DEIC Manager Dr Ankur said 83 children in Sirsa district received free treatment for serious medical conditions during the 2025-26 financial year. These included congenital heart disease, squint, neural tube defects, cleft lip and palate, and hearing impairment.

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Dr Ankur said 11 mobile health teams were currently active across the district. The teams visit schools and anganwadi centres regularly to screen children and identify health issues or birth defects at an early stage. The children requiring treatment are referred to the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC).

Nodal Officer Dr Bharat Bhushan appealed to the parents to consult the doctors immediately if they noticed any abnormality in a newborn’s feet. “Timely treatment can prevent long-term disability and help children live healthy lives,” he said.

The programme was attended by Dr Bharat Bhushan, physiotherapist Dr Vinod other DEIC staff members and the parents of children undergoing treatment.

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