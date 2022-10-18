99% voting from Haryana in Congress president election

Chandigarh, October 17
A total of 193 PCC delegates out of 195 from Haryana cast their votes for the Congress president’s election. The voting percentage stood at 99.
In all, 182 delegates, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Udai Bhan and Kumari Selja, cast their votes at the Congress office in Chandigarh.
Only Jai Prakash, who is contesting the Adampur bypoll, and former Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian, who is reportedly not well, couldn’t cast their votes. Ten delegates cast their votes at the AICC office in New Delhi, including RS MP Deepender Hooda and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala. Kiran Choudhry cast her vote in Mumbai as she was a returning officer there.
