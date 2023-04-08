993 dead, 2,062 hurt in F'bad road accidents since 2019

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 7

Despite claims of better traffic policing and road infrastructure, 993 persons were killed and 2,062 injured in 2,432 accidents between January 1, 2019 and March 31 in the city.

More cops must be deployed More cops should be deployed at sensitive points. CCTV cameras should be installed on these spots. Due to the lack of CCTV cameras, incidents of overspeeding and traffic rule violations have increased. — SK Sharma, coordinator, Road Safety Organisation Internal roads vulnerable Out of the total 589 accidents reported in 2022, 453 occurred on the internal and link roads. A total of 167 persons lost their lives.

On NH-19 and KGP Expressway, 136 accidents were reported, in which 86 persons lost their lives in 2022.

As many as 70 persons have lost their lives and 131 have suffered injuries in 160 mishaps till March 31 this year. An official of the traffic police said more accidents had occurred on the internal roads in comparison to the highways and expressways passing through the city. He added that a large number of accidents had taken place due to damaged roads and inadequate streetlights.

Another police official said the high number of accidents on the roads other than the National Highway (NH) 19 and the KGP Expressway were a cause for concern.

SK Sharma, the coordinator of the NGO Road Safety Organisation, blamed the poor implementation of traffic norms, lack of adequate safety measures, improper lighting, rash and drunken driving and jaywalking as major factors behind the rise in the number of mishaps.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the police have imposed a penalty of Rs 2.66 crore on those violating traffic rules until March 31.