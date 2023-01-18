9th accused in murder case held after 3 months

Faridabad, January 17
The crime branch has arrested the ninth accused in a murder case that took place in October last year.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Sanjay (24), a resident of Bhupani village, had been involved in the murder that took place on the night of October 25, 2022.
In the incident, a youth, identified as Mohit (30), hailing from Deha village, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of several persons in connection with an old enmity.
The police have already arrested eight of the accused, Karan, Mukesh, Kunal, Rahul, Vishal, Sumit, Shubham and Nishant in this case. It was alleged that Sanjay, along with 10 to 11 accused, had attacked Mohit with sticks and sharp-edged weapons on the night of October 25 when he was going somewhere. As the case was registered on October 26, the police had nabbed Karan, one of the main accused in the case on the same day. It is claimed that while Mohit had also five cases booked against him, he had enmity with Karan over some issue. The stick used in the crime had been recovered and the accused had been remanded to judicial custody, said a police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president
Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident
The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK...