9th accused in murder case held after 3 months

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 17

The crime branch has arrested the ninth accused in a murder case that took place in October last year.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sanjay (24), a resident of Bhupani village, had been involved in the murder that took place on the night of October 25, 2022.

In the incident, a youth, identified as Mohit (30), hailing from Deha village, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of several persons in connection with an old enmity.

The police have already arrested eight of the accused, Karan, Mukesh, Kunal, Rahul, Vishal, Sumit, Shubham and Nishant in this case. It was alleged that Sanjay, along with 10 to 11 accused, had attacked Mohit with sticks and sharp-edged weapons on the night of October 25 when he was going somewhere. As the case was registered on October 26, the police had nabbed Karan, one of the main accused in the case on the same day. It is claimed that while Mohit had also five cases booked against him, he had enmity with Karan over some issue. The stick used in the crime had been recovered and the accused had been remanded to judicial custody, said a police official.