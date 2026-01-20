DT
Home / Haryana / A century of learning at Chaharwala school

A century of learning at Chaharwala school

Centenary celebrations at Nathusari Chopta institution revive memories of generations

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Students present a cultural programme during the centenary celebrations of Government Senior Secondary School at Chaharwala village in Sirsa.
Memories came alive in Chaharwala village of Sirsa district’s Nathusari Chopta area as the Government Senior Secondary School celebrated 100 years of its journey with a grand alumni reunion and cultural programme on Sunday.

The school, which has educated generations of children from rural Sirsa, was given a festive look with fresh paint and colourful designs. Former students, now settled across professions and cities, returned to their alma mater to revisit old classrooms, reconnect with classmates and relive cherished memories.

The centenary function was attended by several prominent guests, including Dharmapal Agrawal, manager at TCI Transport, CTM Ajay Kumar, ASP Faizal Khan and Block Committee Chairman Surajbhan Bumra. All alumni present were felicitated with mementos, lending an emotional and celebratory touch to the occasion.

Villagers recalled that Dharmapal Agrawal’s father, Seth Prabhu Dayal Agrawal, had supported the school during its formative years. Addressing the gathering, Dharmapal Agrawal announced assistance for the modernisation of the school library, drawing applause from teachers and former students.

Among those present was advocate Hari Singh Saharan from nearby Shakar Mandori village, who said he had passed his matriculation examination from the school in 1965. “Coming back here has refreshed many memories,” he said, recalling classmates who later became railway officers, engineers, professors and government officials.

Several other alumni, including retired principal Ved Prakash and Ramkumar Beniwal, also attended the reunion. Anand Beniwal, a local police station in-charge and a former student, met his old classmates, turning the gathering into a personal celebration for many.

Current students added colour to the event with cultural and patriotic performances, earning loud applause from the audience. Their dances, songs and stage acts reflected the school’s long-standing tradition of discipline and learning.

Local leaders, former sarpanches, education officers, teachers and social workers also attended the programme, underlining the deep bond between the institution and the community. Organisers welcomed the guests with mementos and words of gratitude.

The school traces its history to 1926, when its foundation was laid by Lala Hardev Shah and Thakur Bhargav Das. It began as a primary school, was upgraded to a middle school in 1934, became a high school in 1952 and later attained senior secondary status.

At a time when educational institutions were rare in the Chopta region, students from 14 nearby villages travelled to Chaharwala to study. These included Jogiwala, Rampura Bagdian, Kagdana, Kumharian, Jasnian, Gigorani, Shahpuria, Daiyar, Jandwala Bagar, Rupana Ganja, Rupana Bishnoian, Shakar Mandori and Tarkanwali.

As the celebrations concluded, alumni echoed a shared sentiment: the school was not merely a building, but a living legacy that has shaped lives for a century and will continue to do so for generations to come.

