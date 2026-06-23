A day after Hisar village ‘gets’ water from Bhakra pipeline, admin lodges criminal case

A day after water connection from the Bhakra pipeline was “provided” to Chanot village, the Hisar district administration got a criminal case registered with the police, saying that unknown persons had taken illegal connection from the pipeline.

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Residents of the village have been sitting on a dharna for over a month, demanding a water connection. Last night, Somesh Kumar, former state president of the Sarpanches Association, arrived at the dharna site, claiming to be a representative of the state government. He allegedly informed the people that the government had approved a T-joint in the pipeline meant to fetch Bhakra waters to Hansi town to provide water to Chanot. The fitting was installed in the presence of the protesters. Kumar also told the villagers to raise slogans in favour of the CM.

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However, this morning, the Public Health Engineering Department termed the connection illegal and filed a complaint claiming that some persons had tampered with the pipeline. Anup, a member of the protest committee, said the work was carried out at the behest of Kumar. Kumar could not be contacted for comments.