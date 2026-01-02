A decade after closure, demand to reopen Gurugram hockey hostel rises

As former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey presided over the closing ceremony of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Gurugram, sports enthusiasts were reminded of the district’s glorious past in hockey. With an aim to nurture and revive the sport, local players and coaches have approached Member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh, seeking the reopening of a sports hostel that was closed a decade ago.

Local coaches, who claim that Gurugram was a powerhouse of hockey at both the state and national levels in the 1990s, blame the closure of the hockey hostel for the decline in the district’s performance and interest in the sport.

“Gurugram can easily credit itself as a champion and hub of hockey until the early 2000s. We had a sports hostel here where hockey players lived and trained, bringing accolades to the district. However, due to its dilapidated condition, the hostel was shut in 2015, and we have been waiting for it’s reopening ever since. The district team’s recent victory in the state games has given us hope of a revival and the return of the golden era,” said local hockey coach Ashok Kumar.

The hostel in question, located at Nehru Stadium, was shut in 2015. It was the state’s first sports hostel, inaugurated in 1979, with players moving in a year later. The building began deteriorating in the late 1990s and was eventually closed. A request for its reconstruction was submitted to the Public Works Department at the time, but no action has been taken so far.

“We have all witnessed the city’s contribution to the sport of hockey and will do everything in our power to revive it. We will take the issue up with both the Centre and the state government to get the hostel reconstructed and ensure better facilities for players. To begin the revival, we have already provided the city with an astroturf last year,” said local MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

The state-of-the-art astroturf was inaugurated in 2024 at a cost of Rs 7.79 crore. It measures 91.40 metres in length and 55 metres in width. Six sprinklers have been installed, each covering a distance of 45 to 50 metres. Seating arrangements for 35 to 40 players have also been provided, along with a 15-ft-high iron mesh installed around the ground, he added.