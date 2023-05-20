A decade on, 377 buyers yet to get possession of plots

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 19

As many as 377 persons, who had purchased plots in Soni Palm City, a registered township colony in Sector-32A, between 2011 and 2014, have still to get possession of their plots. With only allotment letters to show, these plot buyers have been anxiously awaiting the possession and registration of their plots for the past decade.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in an order on June 10, 2022, had asked the Director, Town and Country Planning, Haryana, to restore the licence of the township within 15 days and approve the zoning plan within 30 days in the interest of home-buyers. The tribunal also declared another company — Srijan Infra LLP — as a successful resolution applicant for taking over the project.

As per information, Srijan Infra LLP had applied for the restoration of licence and approval of zoning, but, the buyers claim that there has been no headway.

Vikas Kandhol, secretary of the Palm City Welfare Association, said he, along with other people, had purchased a plot in this township in September 2011. Only allotment letters were given to them. No possession and registration of land was done in their name. “I have deposited most of the dues to the company, but still the land is not in my name,” he lamented.

Amit Baweja, a member of the association, said they had approached the NCLT for justice in June 2018. Even after the direction of the tribunal, the Town and Country Planning Department was yet to take steps in this regard. The new company was directed to get the sale/conveyance deed executed in the favour of buyers or allottees within 30 days, but nothing had been done.

Sandeep Chauhan, president of the association, claimed that they had approached the Chief Minister on November 26, 2022, and February 26, 2023, after the order of the NCLT, but were still waiting for relief.

Sanjeev Kanyan, vice-president of the association, said the government should approve the zoning plan and get the registration of plots done in their name.

Talking about the issue, Om Parkash, District Town Planner, said he had joined recently and the matter had come to his notice. “It is being taken up at the level of the headquarters and will be decided shortly,” he added.