A first: Autos, e-rickshaws to have unique identity number in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 2

For the first time in the state, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be seen with a “dedicated unique identity number” in Yamunanagar district.

‘Meri Pehchan, Mera Gaurav’ To implement the initiative, a data bank of autos, e-rickshaws, their owners and drivers was being prepared under the scheme, ‘Meri Pehchan, Mera Gaurav’

About 5,000 auto-rickshaw owners/drivers have deposited their documents so far and they need to fill forms now

The initiative of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Auto and e-Rickshaw Association and the Yamunanagar police would help check illegal autos being run on roads without required documents.

To implement the initiative, a data bank of autos, e-rickshaws, their owners and drivers was being prepared under the scheme, ‘Meri Pehchan, Mera Gaurav’, launched by the Auto and e-Rickshaw Association for the first time in Haryana.

“The Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, Mohit Handa, is to execute the scheme effectively and positively so that the functioning of the autos and e-rickshaws can be streamlined in the district,” said Sushil Arya, patron of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Auto/e-Rickshaw Association, and a member of the State Road Safety Council, Haryana.

He said the initiative would help the auto-rickshaw owners and drivers in completing all documents required to run a vehicle on the road.

“With the help of a data bank, a ‘dedicated unique identity number’ will be issued to an auto so that no anti-social element can drive an auto with the aim of committing crime,” said Arya.

He said it would help in providing safe transportation for the residents of the district.

He said there were nearly 6,500 auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws in Yamunanagar.

“Meri Pehchan, Mera Gaurav” scheme was launched in the first week of January. About 5,000 auto-rickshaw owners/drivers have deposited their documents so far and required detail filling in a form issued by the association. The work related to issuing a ‘dedicated unique identity number’ is also in progress,” said Arya.

He said the auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers would have to display his name, mobile number and other details on the vehicle.

He further said training in safe driving and traffic rules would be provided to the auto drivers under the scheme.

“SP Mohit Handa wants passengers to feel secure even at odd hours while travelling in an auto or an e-rickshaw,” said Arya.

“It is a good initiative of the district police. It will help in checking anti-social elements, who commit crime in the guise of being auto and e-rickshaw drivers, defaming us. Besides, it will give an identity to genuine auto drivers,” said an auto-rickshaw driver.