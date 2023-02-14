A first: Boeing launches Global Support Centre

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 13

Boeing has launched its first Global Support Centre (GSC) in India. Based in Gurugram, it will deliver customised operational efficiency and safety improvement projects for Boeing's airline customers, civil aviation regulatory bodies and other industry stakeholders, it said the company on Monday.

"With India continuing to see an unprecedented surge in the civil aviation traffic, Boeing is committed to innovating and bringing value to modernise the Indian aviation ecosystem," said Boeing India president Salil Gupte.

The GSC will provide a platform to enable knowledge transfer for enhancing safety and increasing operational efficiency in the country, he added.