A first, NIA court allows forfeiture of assets of terrorist Rinda’s aides

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court, Panchkula, has allowed the forfeiture of seized properties of four aides of Pakistan-based proscribed “listed Khalistani terrorist” Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda.

A strategic Tool Forfeiture of properties is NIA’s new strategic tool to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in the country. It has attached several terrorist-linked assets and the process of forfeiture is underway in different courts. National Investigation Agency

The NIA today said this was the first time it had sought the properties of terrorists to be “forfeited to the State” under Section 26 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after being attached as proceeds of terrorism. The case is related to the seizure of three IEDs, and arms and ammunition at Bastara toll plaza at Karnal in 2022.

“Forfeiture of properties is a new tool in NIA’s strategy to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in the country. The NIA has adopted this strategy to squeeze the financial resources of the terrorist outfits and their operatives and associates. The agency has already attached several terrorist-linked properties and the process of their forfeiture is underway in various different courts,” said NIA in a press statement.

The properties included Rs 7.8 lakh and a Toyota Innova car. They used it to transport arms, etc., across India.

The NIA court observed that the accused did not file a reply regarding NIA’s application for confirmation of the seizure of their properties and forfeiture, which implied they had nothing to say. It ordered: “…while observing that the property in question constitutes ‘proceeds of terrorism’, the orders of seizure are hereby confirmed and the cash amount, as well as Toyota Innova car, are forfeited to State.”

#National Investigation Agency NIA #Pakistan #Panchkula