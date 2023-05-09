A first: Woman cops on traffic duty in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 8

The Gurugram traffic police, on the lines of the Delhi and Chandigarh Police, have deployed women cops at six different locations in the city for better traffic management. This is for the first time that women cops from the traffic wing have been deployed for field duty.

The six locations where they are stationed include Z Chowk near HUDA City Centre, Bristol Chowk, Genpact Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Agrawal Chowk and Subhash Chowk. These women cops are also taking quick action against women drivers who violate traffic rules.

Until now, women cops of the traffic wing were only deployed as clerical staff in challaning branches and traffic offices. However, DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij, decided to deploy women cops on the field to handle women drivers who violate traffic rules as a large number of women drive cars and two-wheelers in Gurugram.

Male cops face difficulties while stopping and convincing women drivers, especially in cases of drunken driving, where the violator is a woman, said a senior traffic police official.

In addition to handling traffic, women cops have also been trained to behave better on duty and communicate with people in a better way. They are also being deployed during at night checkpoints, added the official.

“Six woman police personnel have been deployed at six chowks in the city for better traffic management. All women have been trained in traffic operations and given tips on maintaining good behaviour,” said DCP Vij.