‘A’ grade for state in national power rankings

Haryana has secured an ‘A’ grade with 88.5 points out of 100 in the first National Regulatory Performance Rankings of States and Union Territories in power sector.

Advertisement

In a report released by the Power Foundation of India in association with REC Limited, Haryana ranked 8th nationwide.

Advertisement

In the category of “Reliability of Power Supply (resource adequacy)”, Haryana secured 32 points out of 32. The state also achieved 5 out of 5 in regulatory governance.

Advertisement

Under the “Financial Health of DISCOMs” parameter, Haryana scored 23.5 out of 25. Tariff orders for fiscal year 2025–26 were issued on time and the truing-up process for fiscal year 2023–24 was completed within the stipulated timeline. In the Ease of Doing Business category, Haryana achieved 16 out

of 23 points. Under

Advertisement

the Energy Transition parameter, the state scored 12 out of 15.

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Nand Lal Sharma said ‘A’ grade reflected the collective commitment towards transparent regulation and consumer-centric reforms.