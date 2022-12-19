A pit of hazard

A manhole is lying open in the Police Line Area in Hisar. Local residents fear mishap, especially when roads are waterlogged and motorists cannot see the manhole. The MC authorities must cover it or ensure its levelling to avoid any untoward incident.

Surender Narang, Hisar

Overloaded vehicles pose threat to lives

BESIDES damaging roads, overloaded vehicles pose a serious threat to the lives of commuters. It becomes a major cause of accidents during the foggy season as it blocks the driver’s rear view. The authorities concerned must ensure that overloaded heavy vehicles not exceed the permissible load, and regular challans must be issued to violators.

Amit Goel, Kurukshetra

Encroachments add to air pollution in Gurugram

WITH almost every green belt, park and footpath encroached upon by squatters, they have become key pollution hotspots in the area. One such hotspot is Wazirabad signal in Sector 56 where encroachers burn logs of woods, leading to a rise in smog here. Several complaints have been lodged by residents with the authorities but to no avail.

Suresh Malik, Gurugram

What our readers say

