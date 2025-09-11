DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / A week on, Bahadurgarh still battles waterlogging after drain breach

A week on, Bahadurgarh still battles waterlogging after drain breach

Residents reel under foul smell, disease fears; Deepender seeks relief
article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MP Deepender Hooda on a tractor during his visit to waterlogged area of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on Wednesday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Even a week after the breach in the Mungeshpur drain was plugged, large parts of Bahadurgarh town remain waterlogged, leaving residents of Chhotu Ram Colony, Vivekanand Colony, Dharam Vihar and New Netaji Colony struggling to resume normal life.

Advertisement

Though the administration’s pumping operations have reduced water levels, stagnant pools continue to block streets and seep into homes, forcing several families to relocate.

“The district authorities should intensify efforts to clear stagnant water before it leads to an outbreak of diseases. The water has begun to emit a foul smell, raising fears of mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Devender, a local resident.

Advertisement

SDRF teams and local officials remain deployed in the area. Bahadurgarh SDM Naseeb Singh said, “Relief and rescue operations are on. Fifteen relief camps are functional, health check-up camps have been set up and breeding checkers are conducting anti-larval activities to prevent dengue and malaria.”

Meanwhile, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday visited the affected colonies, where he found residents facing an acute shortage of potable water. He urged the Deputy Commissioner to deploy at least five water tankers from his MP quota for drinking water supply.

Advertisement

“The drainage work must be carried out on a war footing. Congress workers will survey all damaged homes and ensure compensation. Around 500 houses have been damaged due to waterlogging while dirt and foul-smelling water have entered homes,” Hooda said.

He also directed his local team to compile household damage reports ahead of the DISHA meeting on September 19, and asked the DC to present a district-wide assessment of crop loss and damaged homes. Later, Hooda inspected waterlogged agricultural fields in Kulasi, Jasaur Kheri and Kheri Jasaur villages.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts