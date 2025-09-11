A week on, Bahadurgarh still battles waterlogging after drain breach

Even a week after the breach in the Mungeshpur drain was plugged, large parts of Bahadurgarh town remain waterlogged, leaving residents of Chhotu Ram Colony, Vivekanand Colony, Dharam Vihar and New Netaji Colony struggling to resume normal life.

Advertisement

Though the administration’s pumping operations have reduced water levels, stagnant pools continue to block streets and seep into homes, forcing several families to relocate.

“The district authorities should intensify efforts to clear stagnant water before it leads to an outbreak of diseases. The water has begun to emit a foul smell, raising fears of mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Devender, a local resident.

Advertisement

SDRF teams and local officials remain deployed in the area. Bahadurgarh SDM Naseeb Singh said, “Relief and rescue operations are on. Fifteen relief camps are functional, health check-up camps have been set up and breeding checkers are conducting anti-larval activities to prevent dengue and malaria.”

Meanwhile, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday visited the affected colonies, where he found residents facing an acute shortage of potable water. He urged the Deputy Commissioner to deploy at least five water tankers from his MP quota for drinking water supply.

Advertisement

“The drainage work must be carried out on a war footing. Congress workers will survey all damaged homes and ensure compensation. Around 500 houses have been damaged due to waterlogging while dirt and foul-smelling water have entered homes,” Hooda said.

He also directed his local team to compile household damage reports ahead of the DISHA meeting on September 19, and asked the DC to present a district-wide assessment of crop loss and damaged homes. Later, Hooda inspected waterlogged agricultural fields in Kulasi, Jasaur Kheri and Kheri Jasaur villages.