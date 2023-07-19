A year after DSP’s murder, Sohna emerges as hotspot for soil mining

Tribune News Service

A year after the murder of a Haryana DSP in Nuh, the mining authorities face a new, bigger challenge — soil mining mafia. Having achieved some success in dealing with illegal stone quarrying and its supply for commercial purposes, the authorities are struggling to deal with soil mafia, even as Gurugram’s Sohna block has emerged as the biggest hotspot in the NCR. With a maximum number of 60 crushers, the Sohna block has around a dozen villages, including Rithoj, Gairatpur Bass, Raisina and Sancholi, which are key providers for soil for construction to the NCR. Small hillock mounds are being flattened and fields are being converted into deep wells to meet the demand for soil.

Vigilance has increased, and so has crackdown, but penalty and vehicle fines reveal that there is no reduction in mining activity. Between January 1 and June 11, penalties worth Rs 21.56 lakh were imposed on suspected miners in Gurugram. This is 35 per cent of last year’s figures of Rs 58.82 lakh. Eleven vehicles were also seized during this period, almost half of the 24 impounded in 2022. The trend is similar in Nuh, where Rs 40.8 lakh was recovered in penalties for mining. The total fine collected last year was Rs 1.2 crore.

“Stone quarrying has been curtailed, but soil mining is a major challenge now. We are installing CCTVs and drones and going in for realtime surveillance to man the hotspots. Rampant penalisation of loaded vehicles carrying illegally mined sand is helping in checking the menace,” said Anil Atwal, a mining officer of Gurugram.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, stated that drone surveillance and CCTVs were being put in place, and with the formation of the Aravalli Rejuvenation Board, the situation will be better. “Stone quarrying is negligible, and if we get any complaint, action is swift. With increased vigilance and crackdown, the number of challans has increased. We have identified the hotspots and are maintaining a strict vigil. With the formation of the board, we have clarity on SOPs and funds for vigilance,” he said.

One of the biggest challenges for the mining team now is to deal with the groups that are being trained in Rajasthan for “non-bullet combats” with mining teams. A mining team was attacked at Sanjoli village in June with sticks and injured an official.

The mining authorities have sought permission for guns for the enforcement staff, but nothing has been done yet. The mining department works with 70 per cent staff crunch.

