Kurukshetra: Aadhaar card unavailability hits data updating of 3,000 students

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, December 17

The non-availability of Aadhaar cards and date of birth certificates are proving to be a big hindrance in updating of students’ data on the Management Information System (MIS) portal of the state Education Department.

Sources said there were about 3,000 primary class students in the government schools till last month, whose admission details have not been updated on the MIS portal for want of Aadhaar cards. Majority of the students whose details are pending are out-station children belonging to migrant families working at brick-kilns and poultry farms and people living in shanties along roadsides.

The issue was discussed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently, in which the district elementary education officers (DEEOs) of Haryana had informed that the admissions of all students on MIS portal had been updated except 3,000 cases due to Aadhaar-related issues. It was decided that all DEEOs would ensure updating of 100 per cent students on the MIS portal and those having Aadhaar number-related issues will be registered for Aadhaar in coordination with Additional Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned.

Rajesh Sharma, state deputy general secretary of the Rajkiya Prathmik Adhyapak Sangh, said, “As per the provisions of Right to Education, admission is given to every child in the school, but in the absence of the Parivar Pehchan Patra and Aadhaar card, their admissions details couldn’t be uploaded on the MIS portal, which is mandatory. In the absence of student registration number generated through the MIS portal, the student may face difficulties in future, especially in getting the school leaving certificate in case they shift to any other school.”

On condition of anonymity, Education Department an official said, “Data of every student needs to be uploaded on the MIS portal as admission of the student is not considered legitimate unless information about him is updated on the portal. The data related to the strength of students helps the department in forming policies.”

