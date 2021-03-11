Aadhaar centres in Gurugram to work 7 days a week

Gurugram, April 4
In a bid to expedite the process of enrolling children less than five years of age and given priority to the mandatory biometric update at the age of five & 15 years, Gurugram will run a few of its Aadhaar centres on all seven days in a week. The process is to start on Monday and the administration is all geared up to make it successful.
The decision was taken at a review meeting held under the chairpersonship of Bhawna Garg, IAS, Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Regional Office (RO). She urged the district administration to organise Aadhaar camps across schools in districts for completing pending mandatory biometric update of children at the age of five years and 15 years. At the meeting, it was decided that the district administration would start a few Aadhaar centres in Gurugram that would remain open all seven days of the week. One such centre identified is Aadhaar Kendra, functional in Vikas Sadan, along with BSNL office.In the meeting, it was also proposed that the Department of Posts (DoP) deploys its kits to enroll children up to 5 years. It was decided that DOP can coordinate with the Health Department to carry out enrolment of infants during special immunisation drives conducted by the government from time to time.The DDG emphasised that the focus of the administration should be on enrolling children less than five years and also on prioritising mandatory biometric update between the age of five & 15 years.
For any Aadhaar-related queries or residents can call the toll-free number 1947.
