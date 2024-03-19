AAP alleges bias in poll code clean-up drive in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 18

Amid the ongoing drive of the civic authorities to remove the publicity material ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, Aam Aadmi Party leaders today alleged discrimination after flex banners and flags installed at the residence of the party Lok Sabha convener were removed.

Sumit Hindustani, Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Convener of AAP, said, “Employees of the state government today came to my house and said that banners needed to be removed as the model code of conduct had come into force. While these were removed from my house, hoardings in front of the Thanesar BJP MLA Subhash Sudha’s residence were intact. The authorities concerned are working on the directions of the BJP. We have sent a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner in this regard.”

The AAP, in its complaint, claimed that though the publicity material of the BJP and other parties are still up, banners and posters related to AAP are being removed. The authorities can’t remove such material from a private property until there is some complaint, it stated.

Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, Shantanu Sharma said, “It is not possible to remove all hoardings in one go. There is time till tomorrow to remove all hoardings and thw work will be done. The complaint is valid when the hoardings are not removed even after 72 hours.”

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “All existing hoardings are being removed as per the directions. The political parties have been told that space would be earmarked for posting publicity material. Everyone will be allowed to post promotional material at the designated place only, as per the guidelines.”

She said the work of removing publicity material was going on in full swing in both urban and rural areas of Kurukshetra district. Separate teams have been formed in cities and villages for this purpose under the under the supervision of Block Development and Panchayat Officers in rural areas and Executive Officers of Municipal Councils and Secretaries of Municipal committees in urban areas. The work of removing publicity materials from all government buildings has almost been completed, she said.

