AAP attacks CM Saini over Punjab MLA 'poaching' bid

Advertisement

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda launched a scathing attack on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accusing him of using Haryana taxpayers' money to buy Punjab MLAs. He described it as a direct assault on democracy and a betrayal of public trust.

Advertisement

Dhanda highlighted Haryana's pressing problems, including unemployment, poor law and order, pothole-ridden roads, a growing drug menace, and neglect of sportspersons. Players have gone without diet allowances for nine months, elderly pensions are being slashed, women's schemes face cuts, and youth roam jobless. Yet the Chief Minister ignores these woes to plot political conspiracies.

Advertisement

He said if the government has so much money and energy, it should be used to improve governance in the state rather than trying to break MLAs in Punjab. It is shameful that taxpayers’ money is allegedly being spent to destabilise democracy, he added.