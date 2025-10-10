DT
Home / Haryana / AAP calls out BJP's inaction in Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide case

AAP calls out BJP’s inaction in Dalit IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide case

Senior leader Anurag Dhanda stated that this is not merely the death of one officer, but proof of the deep-rooted systemic discrimination against Dalits

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:25 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Aam Aadmi Party’s national media in-charge and senior leader Anurag Dhanda. File
Aam Aadmi Party’s national media in-charge and senior leader Anurag Dhanda issued a statement on Friday saying that four days have passed since the suicide of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, yet there has been no action against the accused, and Chandigarh Police remains inactive under BJP pressure.

Meanwhile, the family is upset over the slow pace of justice and has refused to perform the last rites until concrete steps are taken. This situation, Dhanda said, exposes the insensitivity and administrative failure of the BJP government.

He stated that this is not merely the death of one officer, but proof of the deep-rooted systemic discrimination against Dalits.

“When a Dalit IPS officer is harassed to the extent that he takes his own life, imagine the plight of the poor Dalits in the system. BJP cannot tolerate the progress of Dalits. Its ecosystem uses defamatory videos, false allegations and hate campaigns to humiliate Dalit officers,” he said.

Dhanda added that the BJP government has shut its eyes to the truth. The Chief Minister is under pressure from the accused officers and has failed to ensure justice for a Dalit officer. The delay in registering the FIR, and the failure to arrest the accused even after the FIR, clearly show that the investigation has been stalled because the BJP government is trying to protect the culprits.

He said, “Dr BR Ambedkar’s Constitution gave everyone equality, but BJP cannot digest that equality. The party talks of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’, but in reality, it fears the equality of Dalits.” Citing the Punjab government as an example, he said: “In Punjab, the AAP government took strict action against those spreading hate against Dalits and the Chief Justice. FIRs were registered under non-bailable Sections, sending a clear message that insults to Dalits will not be tolerated.”

