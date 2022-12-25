AAP candidate for ZP chief's poll arrested for fraud

Ambala, December 24
A day before the election of the Zila Parishad (ZP) chairperson and vice-chairperson, the CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police on Saturday arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ZP member and chairperson candidate Makhan Singh Lobana.
He was reportedly arrested in connection with an immigration fraud case registered recently in Ambala Cantonment in which five accused were arrested. The CIA-2 unit reached Lobana’s residence early this morning and detained him. Meanwhile, the AAP activists held a protest and raised questions over the timing of his arrest.
Makhan Singh said “The the police reached on Saturday to arrest me. The BJP is scared as I have the support of candidates and the party is trying to create pressure.”
Makhan Singh had joined the AAP after quitting the BJP a few months ago. Makhan had been booked in immigration fraud cases in the past too. He was arrested by the Naggal police in year 2020 in one such case. He recently won the election of the ZP from ward 9 of Ambala.
Meanwhile, AAP leader and north zone convenor Chitra Sarwara termed it a political vendetta by the BJP.
