AAP celebrates Kejriwal’s bail

Kurukshetra, May 10

While a wave of happiness overtook AAP workers today as they celebrated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being granted interim bail, Delhi BJP vice-president Kapil Mishra said it was a matter of shame that he was involved in a liquor scam. Mishra, who was here in Kurukshetra, said, “It is a matter of shame that the national capital has a CM who was in jail for a liquor scam. I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision, but he should have been given bail until June 4 so that he could witness the defeat of his party and INDIA bloc first hand.”

