Rohtak: AAP ex-leader booked for rioting

Rohtak, December 14
A case of rioting, assaulting government officials, obstructing them in discharge of duties, damaging property and criminal intimidation has been registered against Naveen Jaihind, ex-president of the Haryana unit of AAP. “Today, youths led by Jaihind staged a demonstration in front of the College of Pharmacy. They attacked me,” alleged UHS Deputy Registrar Amit Sindhu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Public servants can be convicted in corruption cases based on circumstantial evidence: Supreme Court
A five-judge Constitution bench says complainants as well as...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...