Rohtak: AAP ex-leader booked for rioting

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 14

A case of rioting, assaulting government officials, obstructing them in discharge of duties, damaging property and criminal intimidation has been registered against Naveen Jaihind, ex-president of the Haryana unit of AAP. “Today, youths led by Jaihind staged a demonstration in front of the College of Pharmacy. They attacked me,” alleged UHS Deputy Registrar Amit Sindhu.

