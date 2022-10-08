AAP fields BJP turncoat Satender Singh for Adampur byelection

Hisar, October 7
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded BJP turncoat Satender Singh as party nominee for the Adampur byelection. AAP MP Sushil Gupta said here today that their party took the decision on the basis of a survey conducted in Adampur.
AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta and Haryana convener Anurag Dhanda made the announcement. Later, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also reached Hisar and met the party candidate.
Kejriwal to campaign vigorously
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has taken a final call on the candidate. He will campaign vigorously in Adampur over the next few days. —Party functionary
Satender Singh, a resident of Nyoli Kalan village in Adampur segment, joined AAP on September 7. Earlier, he contested the 2014 Assembly poll on the Congress ticket.
According to sources, the party had shortlisted three candidates, including Umesh Sharma, who is leading the Shiksha Samvad Yatra in Adampur; Ram Prasad Gharwal, who is a member of Zila Parishad; and Satender Singh.
Satender is a confidant of AAP leader Ashok Tanwar. In 2014, he got the Congress ticket because of Tanwar who was the state Congress president at that time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list