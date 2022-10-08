AAP fields BJP turncoat Satender Singh for Adampur byelection

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 7

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded BJP turncoat Satender Singh as party nominee for the Adampur byelection. AAP MP Sushil Gupta said here today that their party took the decision on the basis of a survey conducted in Adampur.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta and Haryana convener Anurag Dhanda made the announcement. Later, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also reached Hisar and met the party candidate.

Kejriwal to campaign vigorously Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has taken a final call on the candidate. He will campaign vigorously in Adampur over the next few days. —Party functionary

Satender Singh, a resident of Nyoli Kalan village in Adampur segment, joined AAP on September 7. Earlier, he contested the 2014 Assembly poll on the Congress ticket.

According to sources, the party had shortlisted three candidates, including Umesh Sharma, who is leading the Shiksha Samvad Yatra in Adampur; Ram Prasad Gharwal, who is a member of Zila Parishad; and Satender Singh.

Satender is a confidant of AAP leader Ashok Tanwar. In 2014, he got the Congress ticket because of Tanwar who was the state Congress president at that time.

