 AAP hits wall in former Haryana CM Hooda, will revise strategy in Haryana : The Tribune India

AAP hits wall in former Haryana CM Hooda, will revise strategy in Haryana

Indications are that there will be churning in the BJP-JJP regarding future strategy against the Congress

AAP hits wall in former Haryana CM Hooda, will revise strategy in Haryana

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, November 29

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit a wall in its bid to expand its base in Haryana due to a strong rebound by the principal opposition Congress led by former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda.

Political observers are of the view that results of the recent by-election in the Adampur Assembly constituency, and the zila parishad poll results will compel the non-Congress parties, especially the AAP, to take note of the unfolding political dynamics in the state. 

Indications are that there will be churning in the BJP-JJP regarding future strategy against the Congress.

There is palpable concern in the INLD and the AAP, which can hit the jackpot in Haryana politics mainly at the cost of the Congress. 

The Congress appears to have hit its straps in the wake of its central leadership reprising the role of Hooda, who is also leader of the opposition, as its virtual spearhead in the state.

Udai Bhan, a loyalist of Hooda, was made the state president in April this year, which is now appreciated as a broad stroke in the right direction by the Congress leadership. 

The move appears to have paid dividends for the Congress with a telling effect on the AAP in the recent by-election in the Adampur constituency, and the just concluded zila parishad elections.

"The Haryana Congress has found its mojo under Hooda, Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda," party spokesperson Subhash Chaudhary said.

The Congress has pressed the button on the ruling BJP-JJP combine with Deepender Hooda seeking their stepping down after the zila parishad poll results. He also took potshot at the INLD and the AAP.

Sources said the Congress leaders in Haryana, as a strategy, will step up their campaign to project both INLD and AAP as "B-team" of the BJP to halt Congress' progress.

According to sources, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken note of the party's poor electoral performance in Adampur and Panchayat elections, besides it reportedly not making much headway in its efforts to expand its base.

AAP leadership is tipped to convene a meeting of state's leaders to take stock of the party's progress and review its strategy after the election results of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Leaders and activists of other political parties, especially from the Congress, including former minister from the state Nirmal Singh, had started joining AAP after its landslide victory in Punjab Assembly election.

AAP had created a buzz in Haryana's politics by its claim and intention to emerge as principal challenger to the ruling BJP-JJP in Haryana. In effect, its leaders had started dismissing Congress as a sinking ship under Rahul Gandhi.

Political observers are of the view that what would concern the BJP-JJP and the AAP, which was nursing hope to make it big in the home state of Kejriwal, is the Congress scoring about 43 per cent votes at reserved polling booths in the election in Adampur.

Adampur is considered to be a pocket borough of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal. His grandson was the BJP nominee for the by-election. The might of the BJP-JJP had thrown the kitchen sink in the campaign.

However, the election campaign led by Hooda gave the ruling combination a food for thought and the party registered its best performance in Adamapur since Bhajan Lal quit the Congress.

AAP nominee stood fourth. He lost his deposits in spite of Hisar being the home district of Kejriwal.

However, AAP MP and Haryana-incharge Sushil Gupta said, “Much should not be read into the Adampur and zila parishad election results. AAP has come to stay in Haryana to change the system," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, sources said Hooda will launch a mass contact programme across the state after January 14 ("Makar Sankranti"), next year, leading to the 2024-General Election, and subsequent Assembly election in the state.

Before it, the party will try to ensure the success of Rahul Gandhi-led "Bharat Jodo" campaign when it enters Haryana.   

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Man arrested for raping minor daughter

2
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

3
Patiala

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

4
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

5
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

6
Trending

Video: Tiger plunges towards tourists during a jungle safari giving heart-stopping moments

7
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

8
Nation

World's first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

9
J & K

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar

10
Punjab

Buzz Navjot Singh Sidhu may be given crucial work on release

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Gilon also pulls up Indian social media users doubting the h...

Telangana politician YS Sharmila's car towed away by cops with her in it

Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

‘Truth can make people lie’: Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row

Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...

BSF shoots down drone along India-Pak border in Amritsar

BSF women personnel shoot down Pakistani drone in Amritsar

The troops fire at the drone at 11.05pm on Monday after they...

Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab’s Batala; later tells cops armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab's Batala; later tells cops that armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

Initially, the cops believe Amritpal Singh’s story but when ...


Cities

View All

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 Amritsar to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day in Tarn Taran

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies at Chandigarh Railway Station, travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

Chandigarh: New dog pound to be up & running by March

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Aaftab Poonawala's narco test likely to be held on December 5

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide killed in rivalry between 2 cousins in Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: Jalandhar DRB to schools

2 dead, 3 injured as car, truck collide in Phillaur

2 groups fight over DJ song in Kapurthala; 15 booked

Hope for state-of-art medical facility in Doaba rekindles

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery case

Patiala: Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala