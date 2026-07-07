AAP holds meet in Sonepat to strengthen party base

Dr Sushil Gupta, state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), chaired an organisational meeting of party office-bearers and workers on Sunday. The meeting aimed to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and to raise a voice against the state government’s alleged anti-people policies. A detailed strategy was formulated during the meeting to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, along with setting upcoming goals to counter the BJP government’s anti-people policies.

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Addressing the workers, Dr Gupta launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over the Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya. Condemning the government in strong words, he said that it was avoiding action against the “big robbers” involved in the alleged scam and instead trying to protect them.

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Raising the issue of Haryana’s water rights, Gupta further alleged that under pressure from Union Minister Amit Shah, Haryana’s share of water was being diverted to Rajasthan. He asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party would not tolerate any interference with Haryana’s rights.

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Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Dr Gupta said the BJP-led state government had completely failed to maintain security and ensure the rule of law. He alleged that extortion was being openly demanded by criminals and threats were being issued across the state. He further said that women felt unsafe, while crime and drug abuse were also on the rise in Sonepat.