AAP holds protest, seeks dismissal of Manipur government

Sonepat: The AAP on Tuesday protested over the situation in Manipur and alleged incidents of brutality against women there. The party submitted a memorandum to the President through the DC, seeking the dismissal of the Manipur Government. AAP’s senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda and president of the State Publicity Committee Ashok Tanwar, among others, were present.
