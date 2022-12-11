AAP holds ‘Vijay Sankalp’ march in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 10

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured national party status, party activists and leaders in Ambala and Kurukshetra held a Vijay Sankalp march on Saturday.

The party’s North Zone convener Chitra Sarwara, who led the march in Ambala, said, “In just 10 years, AAP has become a national party. People like the policies of the party and it will give a tough fight to the BJP in 2024.”

The march started from Ambala Cantonment and concluded in Mullana, after covering Ambala City and Naraingarh.

“In the civic body elections in Haryana, AAP got 10.33 per cent vote share and in the zila parishad elections, the party’s vote share was around 14 per cent. AAP has emerged as a strong contender to take BJP’s place at the Centre as well as the state. Soon, the party will expand and new office-bearers will be appointed,” said Chitra.

AAP leader Jagbir Singh, who led the march in Kurukshetra, said, “AAP is the future of the country. Citizens have accepted the party as an alternative to BJP and Congress. They believe it to be a party that believes in development and change.”