Kurukshetra: AAP hopes to ride piggyback on Congress for entry into Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 11

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat as part of the INDIA bloc, is hoping to ride piggyback on the Congress to make entry into the lower house.

Will AAP reverse the trend? The AAP, which is fighting elections from Kurukshetra LS seat with the support of the Congress, hopes to reverse its losing trend in Haryana in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the 2019 Assembly polls, it had polled just 0.48% votes while in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it polled less than 2% votes.

While the performance of the party in the 2019 Assembly and parliamentary elections has been dismal in the state despite the fact that its convener Arvind Kejriwal traces his roots to Haryana, the party hopes to put a better performance this time around with main Opposition Congress’ support.

“AAP is set to win the Kurukshetra seat hands down in the wake of huge anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP-JJP alliance. Moreover, the people in Haryana and country are desperately looking for change in the shape of INDIA bloc at the national level to replace the BJP-led NDA,” said Sushil Gupta, AAP candidate from Kurukshetra.

Despite huge success in neighbouring Delhi and Punjab, the AAP has fared miserably in Haryana in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. It polled 0.48% votes (less than NOTA votes at 0.53%) in the 2019 Assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when it contested three seats in alliance with the JJP, it polled less than 2% votes in Haryana.

However, party expects to put its best foot forward in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Sushil Gupta has taken early advantage by starting his campaign even as other parties are still to name their candidates. The support of senior Congress leader to Gupta is considered to be a shot in the arm for the party.

In fact, good performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will prove to be a morale booster for the party in the run-up to Assembly polls later this year. Kejriwal had already announced that the AAP would contest the Assembly polls alone in Haryana.

Observers said with multiple candidates set to battle it out in Kurukshetra, it could be anybody’s game in the poll from this constituency along the GT Road. The caste factor will be a crucial factor in the win of any candidate from Kurukshetra.

