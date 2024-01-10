AAP Kurukshetra district unit chief quits party

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kurukshetra district unit chief Jagbir Jogna Khera on Tuesday resigned from the party as he was “feeling suffocated”.

“For the past seven months, I was discharging duties as the district president, but I was feeling suffocated due to which I have decided to resign from my post as well as from the party. The arrogant leadership in the party is treating the office bearers and supporters in Haryana just as numbers. We were not getting the due respect in the party,” Khera told reporters.

“Some people, who are running the party’s organistion in the state, are working in a dictatorial manner and they do not value workers. They were not giving a district president time for a meeting to discuss issues. Some more leaders are likely to quit in the coming days,” he said.

Previously, he was in the Congress and had quit the party along with Ashok Tanwar and joined the AAP.

Asked, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said: “The AAP has about 2 lakh to 3 lakh office bearers. Some people may come and go. The AAP is working with the ideology to take the country forward.”

