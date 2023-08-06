AAP leader accused of killing Bajrang Dal member

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 5

Sohna’s AAP leader Javed Ahmed has been accused of allegedly ordering and orchestrating the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal member Pradeep Kumar during the Nuh clashes on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

Kumar was rescued safely from the Nalhar temple, where several others were hiding and brought to the Nuh police lines. He was, however, killed when he left Nuh for Sohna late that night.

Surrounded by a mob of 200 persons, Kumar was allegedly killed by them on orders of Ahmed. According to the FIR lodged on the complaint of Pawan Kumar on August 2, a mob had launched a vicious attack on Pradeep Kumar and other Bajrang Dal members accompanying him on Javed Ahmed’s orders. He further stated that on the night of July 31 at around 10.30 pm, he, Pradeep Kumar and other Bajrang Dal activists were returning home in the complainant’s Swift Dzire car when the mob launched a fierce attack on their car. His car was being followed by two cars belonging to other Bajrang Dal activists and a police van was also escorting them. The escorts departed on the Sohna road, assuring them of security by the Sohna police.

“We had only travelled a short distance without the police when a Scorpio vehicle started following us and intercepted us on the KMP. Within seconds, from nowhere, a mob of around 200 persons started pelting stones at our car due to which we lost control over the vehicle and hit the divider. When the car stopped, I was forced to get out of it. Javed Ahmed, who was leading the mob, shouted, “Kill them all, I will take care of the consequences,” the complainant said.

He further stated that when the police saved him and were taking him to hospital, he saw the mob thrashing Pradeep Kumar with iron rods and sticks. The police later rescued Pradeep and took him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died. Javed Ahmed is the state coordinator of the AAP’s minority cell. He was previously Sohna assembly’s BSP candidate and joined AAP.

